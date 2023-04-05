Rajanagaram: ISTS bags best women's engineering college award

Rajanagaram(East Godavari district): International School of Technology and Sciences (ISTS) for Women received Best Women's Engineering College Award for 2023 by the Asia Education Summit - 2023.

Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan, former Central Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal and British Parliamentarian and Member of the House of Lords Daljit Rana presented the award to K Upender Reddy, the chairman of ISTS on Monday in New Delhi.

Ministry of Education, Government of India, recognised ISTS as the best institution in 'Each One - Reach One' Covid mission campaign organised by Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education in 2021.

ISTS was elected as leading and most promising Women Engineering and Technology College for the academic year 2021 under the category of quality education, Women empowerment and Placements.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Upender Reddy gave the credit to the sincere efforts of vice-chairperson V Anusha Reddy, secretary K Satish Reddy, college principal Dr Y Rajsree Rao and all Heads of departments, staff and students for this award. He thanked each and

every one.