Rajini questions Naidu’s U-turn on BJP

Guntur: Minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu joined hands with BJP and entered NDA for political mileage in the coming elections. She recalled that the TDP chief distanced himself from the BJP in the last general elections and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. She along with the MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Golla Anjaneya Swamy temple at Sangadigunta of Guntur city on Monday.

Addressing the media on Monday, Rajini questioned why Naidu had criticised Modi and BJP in 2019 and why he joined hands with the same people in 2024. She said voters are watching all these and teach a lesson to him in the coming general elections.

She remembered that during the TDP government several temples were demolished, and the YSRCP government is reconstructing some temples. She recalled that the YSRCP government is paying Rs. 5,000 honorarium to the priests in temples.

The minister expressed confidence that the YSRCP will come back to power in the state and added that the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government are benefiting almost all the families.