Rajnath to attend a programme at Naval Base today

Visakhapatnam : As part of his day-long visit, defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on August 29 (Thursday).

This is the second time the defence minister is visiting Visakhapatnam after taking charge as the defence minister for the second consecutive term.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh came to the city to witness the dynamic operations of a fleet of ships, aircraft and submarines of the Eastern Naval Command during the ‘Day at Sea’ programme onboard INS Jalashwa in June.

After reaching the city, the defence minister is slated to proceed to Visakhapatnam naval base to take part in a programme at 12.45 noon. He will proceed to INS Dega after the completion of the naval programme. He is scheduled to proceed to Thiruvananthapuram from Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, during his trip to the city, Rajnath Singh said that he looks forward to visiting Visakhapatnam and the sound of waves inspires him.