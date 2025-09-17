Rallies, contests mark World Ozone Day

Vijayawada: World Ozone Day was observed with enthusiasm at Krishna University in Machilipatnam and PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College in Vijayawada, where students, faculty, and NCC cadets participated in a series of awareness activities highlighting the importance of environmental protection.

At Krishna University, essay-writing and painting competitions were organised to engage students in discussions on ozone protection and ecological conservation. NCC cadets also held an awareness rally inside the campus, carrying placards and raising slogans on ozone protection, prevention of air pollution, and safeguarding natural resources. Addressing the gathering, NCC Officer Lt Dr D Ramasekhar Reddy said the ozone layer acts as a shield for the environment, stressing that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect it.

Meanwhile, at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Krishna University Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao attended as the chief guest. He spoke on retrosynthetic analysis and green chemistry, warning students about the dangers of unsafe chemical usage.

Earlier, students of the Chemistry Department organised a rally in Siddhartha Nagar, carrying placards with slogans such as ‘No pollution… Green environment is bliss.’ The rally drew wide participation from students and faculty, reinforcing the message of sustainable living and ozone protection.

Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Vice-Principal Dr M Manoranjani, and HoD of Chemistry Dr PTSRK Prasada Rao, faculty members including Prof Rajesh C Jampala, Dr Satyadev, Dr Rama Rao, Dr D Srilakshmi, and M David Raju were present.