Ram mohan naidu meets Union Minister of Ports

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu met Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Wednesday, and discussed key initiatives for strengthening harbour and port infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Srikakulam.

As part of Chief Minsiter N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to make Andhra a logistics hub through port development, identifying and optimising the use of salt lands across the State will be crucial for strategic infrastructure development.

With a 974 km coastline and a vibrant fishing community of over 42 lakh people, Andhra Pradesh is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in India’s maritime economy.