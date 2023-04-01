  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vontimitta: Rama gives darshan as Venugopala Swamy

Vontimitta: Rama gives darshan as Venugopala Swamy
x

Processional deities of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy are being taken in procession in Venugana Alankaram as part of ongoing Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta on Saturday


Highlights

On the second day of the ongoing Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple here, the processional deity was paraded on the Mada streets in Venugopala Alankaram on Saturday morning.

Vontimitta (YSR district): On the second day of the ongoing Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple here, the processional deity was paraded on the Mada streets in Venugopala Alankaram on Saturday morning. The procession was accompanied by bhajan, Kolatam, and mangala vadyams and karpura harathis. Devotees in big numbers from surrounding villages thronged the temple and participated in the second day of the event.In the afternoon, priests performed Snapana Tirumanjam to the processional deities of Lord Rama, and Goddess Sita amid chanting of Purusha Suktham, Sri Suktham and Vedic hymns in a spiritual and traditional manner. Temple deputy EO Natesh Babu, AEO Gopala Rao, superintendents P Venkatesaiah, R P Subrahmanyam, inspector Dhanunjaya and others were present.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X