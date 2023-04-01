Vontimitta: Rama gives darshan as Venugopala Swamy

On the second day of the ongoing Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple here, the processional deity was paraded on the Mada streets in Venugopala Alankaram on Saturday morning. The procession was accompanied by bhajan, Kolatam, and mangala vadyams and karpura harathis. Devotees in big numbers from surrounding villages thronged the temple and participated in the second day of the event.In the afternoon, priests performed Snapana Tirumanjam to the processional deities of Lord Rama, and Goddess Sita amid chanting of Purusha Suktham, Sri Suktham and Vedic hymns in a spiritual and traditional manner. Temple deputy EO Natesh Babu, AEO Gopala Rao, superintendents P Venkatesaiah, R P Subrahmanyam, inspector Dhanunjaya and others were present.











