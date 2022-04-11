Rama Navami celebrated with pomp, gaiety in Kurnool

Kurnool (Banaganapalle): Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with utmost devotion and religious fervor across the district. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temples and offered prayers. After a period of two years due to pandemic situation, the devotees celebrated the Navami festival with utmost enthusiasm in a vibrant manner.

The residents of several villages in Banaganapalle mandal thronged the Ramalayams to see the Kalyanotsavams of Kodanda Ramudu. The archaka Ananda Prasad of Anjaneya Swamy temple in Banaganapalle has organised Panchamrutam and Kumkumarchana later performed the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha. While performing Kalyanotsavam, Yadamakanti Bala Maddilety Reddy and his wife were on the side of Lord Rama while Mutthukuru Srinivasulu and his wife were on the other side of Goddess Seetha. Huge number of devotees from the adjacent and surrounding villages thronged the temple to see the divine Kalyanotsavam.

The temple committee members have organised Annadana programme on the occasion. The devotees participating in the colourful event have expressed their happiness over the arrangements. Later, in the evening, the temple authorities organised gramotsavam. Similarly, the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha was also performed at the Ramalayam of Boyapeta, Budaga Jangam colony, Nayee Bhramana Peta, Vallampadu village, Gulladurthy, Yagantipalle, Yanakandla, Palkuru and Tangutur villages.