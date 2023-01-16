Ramachandra Reddy and Mithun Reddy escapes danger as two cars in a convoy collide

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP Mithun Reddy had a narrow escape as the car they are traveling in a convoy was hit by another car in an accident. It is learned that Minister Peddireddy was going to his relatives' house during the Sankranti festival.



According to details, Minister Peddireddy and MP Mithun Reddy were going to Chennamukkapalle ring road of Rayachoti Mandal. All the family members of Peddireddy and Mithun Reddy were on their way from Punganur to their mother-in-law's house in Veerballi to participate in the Sankranti celebrations. Against this backdrop, an oncoming car hit Mithun Reddy's car. In this sequence, the car overturned and fell.



As Mithun Reddy was in Minister Peddireddy's car at the time of the accident, the accident was avoided. Mithun Reddy's secretary and security personnel were seriously injured in this accident and were immediately shifted to Rayachoti Government Hospital.