Ramakrishna Reddy inspects works for YSRCP Plenary in Guntur, says will discuss public issues

YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said every ward-level activist would be invited to their party plenary on the 8th of next month with the signature of the party president. He said that the Navaratna agenda came from here and 95 percent of the guarantees were implemented with dedication. Speaking to Sajjala Media after inspecting the arrangements for the YSRCP Plenary Hall in Guntur along with party national secretary Vijayasai Reddy, former minister Sucharita, and several other leaders.

He said that they are going to hold another plenary at the same place and discuss again the future map of the state. "We will be in power for next term also and hence we are solving the people's problems'" said Ramakrishna Reddy adding the July 8 is an auspicious day for the YSRCP as it is the birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Vijayasai Reddy said that in the coming elections, we will go ahead with the slogan 'Kick Babu'. "When we come to power we are holding the Plenary now and when we come to power we will hold the Plenary again," he said adding that plenary sessions would be different. Vijayasai Reddy said that from the field level to the ward member will participate in this plenary session and the President will deliver the inaugural address on the 8th of next month and the closing speech will be on the 9th.

Sucharita, a former minister, said that the state-level YSRCP Plenary would be held on July 9, and that the party presidents would also take part in the closing session of the Plenary on the 9th. Sucharita made it clear that the party presidents would give direction to all during this plenary session.