Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti arrangements reviewed

Tirumala : Additional EO of TTD Ch Venkaiah Chowdary reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Sri Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti which is scheduled for February 12.

The review meeting was held at Gokulam Rest House at Tirumala on Saturday.

The Additional EO directed the display of sign boards at GNC, bus station, Octopus circle and Papa Vinasanam Dam along with route map to guide pilgrims at every distance of 1 km.

He also asked that continuous announcements with respect to cautioning devotees who are aged, physically challenged, obese and children below 10 years to avoid trekking the Theertham path.

He also reviewed the arrangements of ropes, ladders with supporting sides to climb, sufficient number of taps from Papavinasanam to Ramakrishna Theertham, ambulances, Annaprasadam packets distribution, provision of water, security measures and many other facilities to be made for the pilgrims trekking the torrent located in the deep woods.

To avoid traffic congestion and for the safety of pilgrims, the APSRTC has arranged buses for the transportation of devotees from Gogarbham dam to Papavinasanam dam.

The devotees will also be allowed to trek the torrent from 5 am till 12 noon on February 12.

Srivari Sevaks will render Annaprasadam service to the devotees at Papavinasanam.

EE Subramanyam, VGO Surendra, DFO Srinivas and other staff were also present.