Ramathirtham Ashram priest murdered by unidentified persons in Chittoor

Atchutananda Swamy the Main Priest of Ramathirtham Ashram at Bukkavaripalli village, of Irala Mandal in Chittoor district was allegedly murdered by unknown accused on Tuesday night, according to Chittoor DSP N.Sudhakar Reddy.



The deceased used to organise the Ashramam during last three decades for spiritual motto. Due to developing certain rivalry with his unidentified counter parts, Swamy was killed not for monetary gain.

The dead body of the deceased was shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital for postmortem. Special teams were deployed for investigation of the crime. A case was registered in Irala police station the DSP added.