Ramesh takes charge as Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner

Kakinada: K Ramesh assumed charge as the Commissioner of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) here on Wednesday. In-charge Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao handed over the charge to the new Commissioner.

Commissioner Ramesh said that priority will be given to sanitation, drinking water, health and development works in the Smart City. He said that steps will be taken to speed up ongoing development works in the city.

Later, Commissioner Ramesh inspected ward secretariats and reviewed the list of posters and beneficiaries regarding the eligibility of welfare schemes. He advised the Secretaries to work hard to process applications coming in from the public for Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki Illu, Rice Card, Aarogyasri Card, Pension, House site etc without crossing the Service Level Agreement (SLA).

He said that the public should be made fully aware of the services being provided by the Secretariat. He examined the performance of the staff members of the Village Secretariat as per the instructions of the State Government and the services rendered by them.