Rammohan naidu calls for encouragement to rural sports talent

Rammohan naidu calls for encouragement to rural sports talent
Minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu speaking at the valedictory of inter-district softball competitions in Srikakulam on Monday

Highlights

Srikakulam: Talented players from rural areas should be encouraged in all disciplines in sports and games, said Union minister for civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. He attended as chief guest at the valedictory of inter-district softball competitions here on Monday.

Speaking after distributing prizes to winners, he recalled the talented persons in sports and games from Srikakulam district.

He appealed to parents and teachers to encourage talented players from rural areas.

Rammohan Naidu said that the state government will host for national level sports and games meet in 2028. He also assured to restore 75 per cent discount in fare for train journey to the sports persons. He also promised to allocate funds for providing basic facilities to the players to train the rural players in different events.

