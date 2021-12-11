Rampachodavaram: Caste certificates distributed to Valmikis

Rampachodavaram: Rampachodavaram Sub Collector Katta Simhachalam said that the issuing of Valmiki caste certificates is subject to the condition that four generations of their kith and kin must have resided in the agency. He said that as per the regulations before 1956, the caste certificates will be issued.

Simhachalam held a review meeting with the officials regarding the Valmiki caste certificates at the ITDA, Ramapachoadavaram in East Godavari district on Friday.

He said that as per the 1956 regulations, they would issue caste certificates to Valmikis who have accurate records like births, deaths, cases on LTR, school records, revenue records, graduate certificates, pattadar passbooks, registration records and others.

The Sub-Collector directed the concerned officials to take steps to fully examine the caste certificates of Valmiki for those who are eligible under the government regulations before 1956 and to issue caste certificates to those who had applied for Valmiki.