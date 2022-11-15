Rampachodavaram: Complete resurvey without disputes, Collector Sumeet Kumar tells officials

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): District Collector Sumeet Kumar has directed the officials to complete the process of land re-survey without any disputes. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with mandal surveyors and village surveyors on the resurvey at the conference hall at the collector's office in Paderu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector told the officials concerned to take proper precautions to avoid legal tussles after completing the survey process. Stating that vectorisation should be done properly, he ordered mandal surveyors and tahsildars to go directly to the land and examine the objections. Surveyors should keep the FMB with them and conduct the re-survey. Surveyors and revenue officers should be aware of FMB, he said.

Care should be taken not to include the names of those who belong to the draft land register and joint titles. Collector Sumeet Kumar said that resurvey data should be checked for quality and sent from the Tahsildar login to the RDO login.

Revenue officials said the mutation should be expedited.

Joint Collector J Siva Srinivas, RDO B Dayanidhi, Survey Assistant Director Y Mohan Rao, mandal surveyors, village surveyors and others participated in this meeting.