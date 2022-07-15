Rampachodavaram: No power, no water for one week

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): Tribal life has become chaotic due to heavy rains in Manyam of Alluri Sitarama Raju district for the past one week.

The road connecting 11 villages under Pullangi Panchayat of Maredumilli mandal was damaged and disrupted traffic. Floodwater was overflowing on the culvert near Pullangi Chelakavidhi. Non-availability of daily needs is troubling villagers.

Kintukuri Dayendra Rao and Pusarla Vimalamma, migrant villagers of Pullangi Addari in Maredumilli mandal, said that huge trees had fallen in their area and there was no way out.

They said that there is no electricity supply for the last one week. He complained that even supply of drinking water was stopped. The people of respective villages want the authorities to rectify the situation immediately.