Rampachodavaram: Solve problems of tribal people

Rampachodavaram: Alluri Sitaramaraju District Collector Sumit Kumar suggested that the displaced families of Polavaram Irrigation Project should be provided all infrastructure facilities as per the rules and regulations.

He held a review meeting with Joint Collector SK Dhananjay, Polavaram Irrigation Project Administrative Officer Praveen Aditya, Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam and other officials on the progress of Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies of Polavaram displaced families in Rampa and Chinturu agency, at ITDA office here on Wednesday.

The Collector enquired on how many families have been allotted the R & R package and land to land and other facilities to the affected families in both Rampa and Chinturu agency.

He also enquired about the Tribals in Chinturu agency, the number of people that were benefited by R & R packages. He also got the details regarding the Tribals and the allotments of sites for them. He further enquired about the allotments of sites to non-Tribals in Devipatnam mandal.

The Collector obtained information regarding what mode of package has been given to them. He instructed the officials to issue pattas to 192 Polavaram displaced families in the agency. The officials were also instructed to solve the problems of tribals. He made a thorough enquiry into 797 pending bills. Similarly, the Collector directed the officials to pass the awards for Kothagudem and Kattera Palli villages in Kondamodalu panchayat and resolve the issues immediately.

Later, Sumit Kumar asked the authorities concerned how many non-tribals had identified for house plots in Krishna Palem village. He directed the officials to look into the land allotted to Polavaram displaced families in the district. If there are any land issues, resolve the issues as soon as possible, he added.

The District Collector directed the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure that the two Deputy Executive Engineers hold the village meetings together and resolve their issues.

R&R Package Administrative Officer Praveen Aditya explained the issues related to the R&R package to the Collector. Similarly, some other issues were explained to Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam also.