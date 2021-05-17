Rampachodavaram: Tribal village in self-imposed lockdown

Rampachodavaram: In the wake of surge in Covid cases, a tribal village Pullangi, 30-km away from Maredumilli mandal headquarters, imposed self-restrictions to combat the virus.

The villagers unanimously passed a resolution imposing some restrictions in the village to contain Covid. As part of it, a check-post was arranged at the entry point, banning entry of outsiders, traders and daily collection agents. Regular cleaning of the village and other measures were taken.

The tribal people depute some of them at the check-post in shift system. Notice boards with Covid rules are arranged at the check-post which should be followed without fail. With a population of 250, the villagers are expressing happiness for implementing the restrictions effectively.

Meanwhile, some other tribal villages in the agency area are also following Pullangi village footsteps. ITDA is conducting awareness meetings for the tribal people on coronavirus and with this many of them are coming forward to follow the corona guidelines.

According to sarpanch Veeravalli George Babu, if anyone enters into the village on important work, they should wear mask, maintain physical distance etc as per Covid rules.

All the villagers were given directions in this regard and all are cooperating. he restrictions will continue until the coronavirus ends, he added.