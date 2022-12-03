Rampachodavaram: Tribal women stage mock hanging

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): To highlight encroachment of Adivasi lands, tribal women of Booriga and Chinnakonela villages of Rompilly Panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal staged a novel protest by demonstrating a mock hanging theselves.

They alleged that mandal revenue staff and real estate businessmen colluded and trying to grab their lands.

The women and others charged the revenue personnel with illegally changing the lands, which they have been cultivating for a long time, in the name of real estate businessmen. Though an investigation is going on in the court of Paderu Sub-Collector, real estate traders are trying to forcefully evict them, they complained.

Tribal women said that notices have been given to them to come to the office for investigation, when all the men of the village migrated to West Godavari district for paddy harvesting. They alleged that there was no one in the village, not even an official to listen to their plight.

The protestors lamented that they have to commit suicide if their lands were taken away from them. They demanded protection from real estate businessmen. Tribal women Booruga Polamma, Badnani Adamma, B Kothamma, Somula Appalaraju, village ward member Pentaiah and others took part in the agitation.