Ramraj opens new showroom at Tadepalli

Ramraj opens new showroom at Tadepalli
Guntur: Ramraj Cotton Company has opened its next new showroom here at Tadepalli.

The showroom was inaugurated by National Trustee Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Industrialist Dr Puttagunta Venkata Sateeshkumar.

KS Ram Rao Garu, Former Executive Officer, Sri Durga MalleswaraSwamy Varla Devasthana, Indrakeeladri was present.

