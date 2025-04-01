Ramzan celebrated in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Ramzan celebrations were held on Monday with great devotion in Srikalahasti. Special prayers were performed at major mosques, including Pedda Masjid, Chinna Masjid, and Kumaraswamy Tippa Veedhi, along with Eidgahs at Edulagunta and Ayyalanayudu Cheruvu. Religious leaders delivered sermons, explaining the festival’s significance.

Due to a scheduled meeting with CM N Chandrababu Naidu regarding key development projects in the constituency, MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy could not attend the celebrations. However, he conveyed greetings over phone.

In his speech, the MLA emphasised that Ramzan is a sacred month of fasting, Quran recitation, and prayers, symbolising self-discipline and compassion. He highlighted the spirit of Zakat, which reflects the generosity and humanity of Muslim community. Sudhir Reddy extended heartfelt Eid wishes and hoped that this festival would bring hope, harmony, and prosperity to society. He also prayed that the blessings of Allah be upon everyone on this auspicious occasion.