Rangam Rajesh receives Kala Ratna Award

Kurnool: The State government has honoured renowned folk artiste Rangam Rajesh with the prestigious Kala Ratna Award for his outstanding contributions to folk arts and cultural preservation.

The award recognises his dedication to promoting Telugu language, traditions and values through music.

Expressing gratitude while speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Rangam State president Anantha Karunakar thanked the State government for acknowledging Rajesh’s contributions. He highlighted Rajesh’s lifelong commitment to folk arts, inherited from his father Mariyadasu, and his efforts in training young artistes while preserving dying folk traditions.

Rangam Rajesh has been an integral part of the Telugu cultural landscape since 1998, serving as a lyricist, singer and mentor to countless aspiring artistes.

With hundreds of songs to his credit and a distinct style of storytelling through music, he has left a lasting impact on folk arts.

His ability to educate and inspire youth about social responsibilities and cultural heritage has made him a respected figure in the artistic community.

The recognition was conferred by the Department of Language and Culture, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Minister of Culture and Tourism Kandula Durgesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Rangam artistes across the State have welcomed this honour, acknowledging Rajesh’s unwavering dedication to Telugu culture.

Anantha Karunakar, on behalf of the Rangam community, once again expressed gratitude to the government and extended his best wishes for Rajesh’s continued success in the field of folk arts.