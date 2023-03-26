Rapaka Varaprasad says got an offer from TDP in MLC elections, TDP MLA denies

It is known that four legislators from YSRCP were recently suspended from the party on the charge of selling out to TDP. In this context, MLA Rapaka Varaprasad made sensational comments and said that the Telugu Desam Party had offered him sops if voted to them in the MLC elections.



Rapaka Varaprasad said that the TDP party leader Undi MLA Ramaraju made a proposal with him to give some money and a position from the Telugu Desam Party.

Speaking at a meeting held in Rajolu on Sunday, he said that the TDP leaders brought a proposal his friend ASN Raju asking to vote for TDP. He said that he had outrightly denied the proposal of resorting to cross voting.

However, Undi MLA Ramaraju denied the allegations levelled by Rapaka Varaprasad on the cross voting. He said that he had not offered any proposal to the Jana Sena MLA and clarified there is no such thing. The TDP MLA said that he would have talked on a lighter vein on such things but there is no truth in the Rapaka Varaprasad allegations.