Rare neurological disorder treated by team of doctors

Visakhapatnam: A team of doctors at Care Hospitals successfully treated a 35-year-old woman Radha Rani, who was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) that caused severe spinal cord inflammation.

She was completely bed-ridden when she was admitted to the hospital with complete loss of movement and sensation in her lower limbs. After treatment, the patient has been completely recovered, regaining mobility plus bladder control.

Speaking on the occasion, MGV Aditya, senior neurologist, “NMOSD with Longitudinally Extending Transverse Myelitis is an extremely rare condition with an estimated prevalence of 1 in 3 lakh individuals. Timely diagnosis and aggressive treatment are crucial.”

The multidisciplinary team included AV Venugopal, senior consultant nephrologist and Srinivas, along with the critical care team, who worked together in the intensive care and management of the patient during her recovery journey.

“This case reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class, evidence-based treatment even in rare and complex cases. Radha Rani’s full recovery is a testament to the skill, coordination, and dedication of our clinical team,” said Mayukh Chaudhuri, HCOO of the hospital.