Rare surgery performed at Kurnool Govt General Hospital

Kurnool : A rare surgery was successfully performed on a 12-year-old boy, suffering from abdominal injury, at Kurnool Government General Hospital on Thursday.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu said the boy, Irfan, resident of Kanekal village in Anantapur district, fell from a tree in his village on December 15 and a one-foot stick got stuck in his abdomen. The doctors at a private hospital gave him primary treatment immediately after the injury and referred to take him to Kurnool GGH. The doctors, after examining the patient, shifted the boy to operation theatre for immediate surgery.

Head of Paediatrics Department Dr Shiva Kumar along with doctors of orthopaedic and anaesthesia departments have performed surgery and removed the stick from his abdomen, which took three hours.

Dr Shiva Kumar said the patient is now walking on his own without support and it will take at least one month to get fully recover. The stick has pierced into the stomach through buttocks and large intestine was partially damaged, he informed.