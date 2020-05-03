Rashtriya Seva Samithi organises blood donation camps at Tirupati

Tirupati: Responding to the call by Ruia hospital authorities to donate blood by donors as its blood bank is facing shortage due to summer and Covid-19 lockdown, Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) has come forward and donated 121 units of blood. Following the advice of RASS president G Munirathnam and General Secretary S Venkata Rathnam a blood donation camp was held from April 24 to May 2. About 150 persons have been tested in the camp and 121 persons have been selected for donation, said RASS director Nagaraju. Team manager Venkatesh and others took part in the programme.



In another activity, BJP Friends Association has distributed food, fruits and water bottles to police and sanitary staff who have been discharging relentless services in the city. BJP state executive committee members Muni Subramanyam, Janardhan Reddy, Vasu and others took part.