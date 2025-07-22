  • Menu
RASS gen sec appointed national president of ABRS

RASS general secretary S Venkataratnam receiving the election certificate at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh

Dr S Venkataratnam, General Secretary, Rashtriya Seva Samiti (RASS), has been appointed as the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Rachnatmak Samaj

Tirupati: Dr S Venkataratnam, General Secretary, Rashtriya Seva Samiti (RASS), has been appointed as the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Rachnatmak Samaj (ABRS), an organisation founded by Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Nirmala Deshpande.

Venkataratnam received his certificate of election at the national executive meeting held at Seva Dham Ashram, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh from Shankar Kumar Sanyal, National President of All India Harijan Sevak Sangh and Naresh Yadav, former Member of Parliament from Bihar.

On the occasion, Venkataratnam expressed his happiness, stating that this position increases his responsibilities. He further explained that he would soon appoint presidents for all States across the country and strive to the best of his ability to spread Gandhian philosophy and principles. The Executive Committee members, general body members, and other staff of RASS congratulated Venkataratnam on his appointment to the new post at national level.

