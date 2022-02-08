Ratha Saptami celebrations begin in Tirumala, deity appears on Surya Prabha Vahanam

The Ratha Saptami celebrations were organised in Tirumala on Tuesday in a grand manner on the occasion of Surya Jayanti. On this occasion, deity appeared on the Surya Prabha Vahanam. Meanwhile, the TTD will operate the vehicle services in ekantham as per covid regulations. It is learned that one day Brahmotsavam starts with Surya Prabha vehicle and ends with Chandraprabha vehicle at night. This festival is celebrated every year on Maghashuddha Saptami in the most glorious manner in Thirumala.



As part of the Ratha Saptami festival, Lord Srimalayappa bestows blessings on the vehicles of Surya Prabha, Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanuma, Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhupala and Chandra Prabha. TTD officials and board members are likely to be allowed in a limited number for vehicle services. During the festival, the main areas of Tirumala along with the Srivari temple are beautifully decorated with seven tons of flowers.





TTD made arrangements for the live telecast of the day-long events through its devotional satellite channel SVBC for the sake of devotees worldwide. TTD has cancelled all virtual arjitha sevas, including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on the day following this special fete.

On the other hand, Ratha Saptami celebrations were held at the Arasavalli Surya Temple in Srikakulam district. AP Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas paid obeisance to Lord Surya. Later, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, several dignitaries and public representatives visited the deity. On the occasion of Ratha Saptami festival, a large number of devotees come to visit the Lord.