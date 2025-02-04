Rathasaptami Celebrations begins in Tirumala and Arasavalli

The Rathasaptami festivities have commenced in Tirumala and Arasavalli, attracting a significant number of devotees. On this auspicious occasion, Koneti Rayudu will be offering darshan on seven different vehicles throughout the day on Tuesday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials have made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort of devotees attending the vehicle services. German-style shelters have been erected along the Thiru streets to provide cover for those waiting in the galleries. Additionally, special provisions for the continuous supply of food and water have been established in these areas. For devotees unable to access the galleries, LED screens have been set up outside the streets of Tirumala to allow them to witness the proceedings.

In light of the large crowds expected for the Rathasaptami celebrations, police authorities have implemented stringent security measures, deploying 2,250 personnel to ensure safety and order. Senior officers are assigned to oversee the amenities provided to devotees along the Mada streets.

The day's schedule includes a series of processions led by Srinivas on the seven vehicles. Starting from 5.30 am to 8 am, Malayappaswamy will parade on the Surya Prabha Vahanam. This will be followed by Govindu’s procession on the Chinna Sesha Vahanam from 9 am to 10 am, and Koneti Rayudu offering darshan on the Garuda Vahanam between 11 am and 12 pm. From 1 pm to 2 pm, devotees will receive darshan on the Hanuman Vahanam, followed by the Chakrasnanam at Srivari Varaha Pushkarini from 2 pm to 3 pm. The procession continues with Sridevi and Bhudevi on the Kalpavriksha Vahanam from 4 pm to 5 pm, before concluding with devotees receiving darshan on the Sarvabhupala Vahanam from 6 pm to 7 pm, and finally, the Chandraprabha Vahanam from 8 pm to 9 pm, marking the end of the vehicle services for the night.