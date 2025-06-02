Live
Ration distribution through fair price shop starts
Guntur: For the convenience of the ration card holders, the government is distributing the essential commodities through the fair price shops, according to Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu.
He inaugurated a fair price shop at Vemuru village under Vemuru mandal of Bapatla district on Sunday and distributed essential commodities to the card holders.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the coalition government understood the problems of the ration card holders and took the decision to distribute the essential commodities through the
fair price shops.
He said they have taken steps to distribute the essential commodities at the doorsteps of differently abled, physically challenged and old age persons above 65 years of age. He said the essential commodities will be distributed till June 15.