Ratnakumar new president of AP Bishops’ Council

Vijayawada: Dr Muttabattula Ratnakumar has been unanimously elected as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Bishops’ Council.

The Canadian Baptist Mission general body meeting was held on Wednesday at Punnami Ghat here, with over 300 bishops from three regions of Andhra Pradesh participating in the election.

Dr M Ratnakumar will serve in this position for five years, from 2025 to 2030.

Following his election, Dr Ratnakumar stated that the CBM offers full support for Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He announced that the CBM would soon meet with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to submit a report detailing how the council plans to cooperate with the capital’s development.

Dr Ratnakumar also revealed that they would request CM Naidu to allocate 10 acres of land in Amaravati for the CBM, similar to allocations made for other religions.