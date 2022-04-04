Ravi Sankar Reddy takes over as Palnadu district SP

Guntur: Y Ravi Sankar Reddy took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Palnadu district at DPO in Narasaraopet on Sunday.

Later Ravi Sankar said that he will give top priority to strengthen law and order and women's security and assured of taking steps to check ganja and liquor smuggling. He also assured to solve law and order problems of the people besides taking steps to render better services to the people.

After he took charge as the SP of the newly formed Palnadu district, Narasaraopet DSP R Vijaya Bhaskar and police officials met him and presented bouquet to him.