Ravindranath Babu takes charge as East Godavari SP

Kakinada: M Ravindranath Babu took charge as East Godavari district Superintendent of Police here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he said that emphasis would be given to maintaining law and order. He said he came here on transfer after serving as Krishna district SP for two years.

He said he was aware of the problems in the district and would work hard to solve them. Priority will be given to women safety. Second priority would be to focus on the welfare of the staff besides being available to the public.

He said that every police station has already been declared as people-friendly as well as women-friendly police station.

Since part of the district is in the Agency area of AOB, he would look into the activities of the Maoists there and take precautions to prevent any untoward incidents. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police for posting him as East Godavari District SP.

Additional SP SEB Garud Summith, Additional SP Admin K Kumar, Chintoor ASP G Krishna Kant, Additional SP AR VS Prabhakar Rao, SB DSPs M Ambika Prasad, M Venkateswara Rao, all DSPs and CIs in the district were present.