Rayalaseema Organic Mela draws good response

Tirupati: The three-day 9th Rayalaseema Organic Mela–2022, organised by 'Go Adharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangham (GAPVS)' inaugurated at ISKCON grounds in Tirupati on Friday, received good response from various sections of people.

Over 600 organic farmers participated and 70 stalls were erected by the farmers where products produced through organic farming methods including paddy, fruits, vegetables, gingelly balls, peanut balls, oils extracted through traditional methods, honey and pot vessels used for cooking food were displayed.

Inaugurating the Mela, NABARD Chairman Chinthala Govindarajulu from Mumbai, who attended as chief guest, said the demand for agriculture products produced through organic farming has been increasing as inorganic foods causing ulcers, acidity, BP, sugar and other problems. He stressed on adopting cow-based farming to provide healthy society. GAPVS state president Bhupathiraju Ramakrishnama Raju said the organic farming would reduce ailments and increases life span of people.