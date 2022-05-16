RBKs bringing international fame to State: K Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State have secured international repute after being nominated for the United Nations Award.

The Agriculture Minister formally launched the agriculture equipment making unit at KisanKraft unit at Prabhagiri Patnam in Podalakur mandal on Sunday and said the RBK initiative was nominated for the Centre for Champion Award, the highest recognition given by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the UN.

Stating that the RBKs are the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said they serve as a one-stop centre for farmers for all their needs and the concept brought drastic change in the agriculture sector. He said KisanKraft started their unit in the district to provide employment to the local unemployed people and it also helps farmers to get the equipment at a low cost.

The Minister suggested to the management of the company to start the second unit shortly to extend more benefits to the farming community. He said the State government was giving top priority to the agriculture sector and the RBKs are fulfilling farmers' needs appropriately. Many State governments observed the working style of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and are showing interest in starting such centres in their regions, he said.

Govardhan Reddy said that the Chief Minister would soon provide 3,500 tractors to the farmers and the subsidy amount would be deposited in their accounts within 15 days. The Minister assured full support to farmers who suffered crop loss due to Cyclone Asani.

Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu lauded the Minister for retaining the Sarvepalli constituency in Nellore district and for developing it as an integrated hub where there are good chances for port-based activity.

Managing Director of KisanKraft Ravindra Agarwal, CEO Ankit Jain, CFO Ch Ajay Kumar, agriculture senior official Sudhakar Raju and others participated.