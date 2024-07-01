RBKs renamed as Rythu Seva Kendras

Rajamahendravaram: After the Telugu Desam-led NDA coalition government came to power in the state, various decisions were taken, including the abolition of Agricultural Advisory Board committees and the renaming of RBKs.

Till now, RBKs which were Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras will be named as Rythu Seva Kendras (RSK) henceforth.

In the orders, the Navaratna and other propaganda boards with the then CM Jagan’s face along with the RBK logo at these buildings should be removed immediately. The names of RBK channel and studios set up in Gannavaram by the previous government have been changed to Padi Pantalu channel.

The name of YSR Rythu Bharosa Monthly magazine will be released as “Padipantalu” magazine. During the YSRCP government, work was undertaken to build 247 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) across the district.

Out of them, 167 buildings were completed and started. The rest of the buildings are at various stages of construction.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Agriculture Harikiran has issued an order cancelling the committees of the Agricultural Advisory Council. All the agricultural advisory council committees from the state-level to the district, mandal and RBK levels have been abolished with this order.

The agriculture department officials of Kakinada, East Godavari and Konaseema districts of the joint East Godavari have issued directives to the field-level officers of their department in this regard.