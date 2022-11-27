RBKs very helpful to farmers, says Minister Kottu Satyanarayana

Tadepalligudem(West Godavari District): Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing great governance to the public and the recommendations of the famous agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan are being implemented in the State stupendously.

He further said that the government is helping and supporting farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs).

The Minister unveiled former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue at Padala agricultural market yard in Tadepalligudem on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister praised the CM for walking in the path of his father YSR and bringing Rama Rajyam in the State. He said that YSR's commitment and hard work was the only reason behind the smile of farmers in the State. Minister Kottu also praised that YSR turned the State into 'Annapoorna' by constructing and completing a number of irrigation projects in the state by the Jala Yagnam.

The Minister recalled that YSR laid the foundation stone for constructing the Polavaram Project.