RCT to settle 100 cases in Lok Adalat

Guntur: In order to provide speedy justice and to ensure prompt disposal of pending registered cases due to untoward incidents and accidents in their jurisdiction, Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), Amaravati Bench, Guntur launched ‘Lok Adalat’ on Monday and will continue till July 27. The objective of holding the Lok Adalat is to provide relief to the rail users by way of expeditious payment of compensation to the victims of rail accidents and to those whose goods are lost or damaged in rail-transit.

The RCT, Amaravati Bench, Guntur would be disposing of 100 registered cases in a span of four days.

Speaking on the occasion, Gyan Prakash Tewari, Member (Judicial) of Amaravati Bench termed the Lok Adalat as a wonderful opportunity for the applicants to ensure speedy trial in cases that are long pending.

Chief Claims Officer Dr BS Christopher said that with a view to providing speedy relief to the victims of accidents and untoward cases, South Central Railways have come forward to settle 100 cases in this edition of Lok Adalat. Additional Registrar of the RCT K Rajendra Prasad and Presenting Officer K Kamalakar Babu also participated in the Lok Adalat.