Live
- Telangana: Kishan Reddy stages protest over unfulfilled guarantees to farmers
- CID has handed Darivit murder case papers to NIA: CS Gopalika tells Calcutta HC
- Tata Power's EV charging network crosses 10 cr green kilometres
- Minister Lakshmi outraged, says insult to women by BJP leaders
- 50th anniversary - golden chariot on the cards: Swamiji donates 50 gold coins
- Dr Ambedkar has profound influence on nation: Governor
- Private school teacher arrested under POCSO
- BJP agents accompanied EC officials, alleges Cong
- Greenko School of Sustainability Announces PhD Fellowships to Support Technology Development for Net Zero Transition
- BJP has never fulfilled its promises and will never keep them: CM Siddaramaiah
Just In
RDO urges poll staff to perform duties diligently
Highlights
Kadapa: District Returning Officer and RDO Madhusudan advised presiding officers and assistant presiding officers to diligently fulfil their duties...
Kadapa: District Returning Officer and RDO Madhusudan advised presiding officers and assistant presiding officers to diligently fulfil their duties during upcoming elections at all polling centres.
Speaking on the second day of training at Gandhi Nagar High School here on Sunday, RDO emphasised the importance of maintaining peaceful, free and transparent atmosphere during election process. He urged the officers to perform their assigned tasks efficiently.
The training session included demonstrations of ballot boxes, EVMs, and VVPATs. Master trainers provided a PowerPoint presentation to guide the officers in effectively managing the election process.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS