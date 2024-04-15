  • Menu
RDO urges poll staff to perform duties diligently

RDO Madhusudan speaking at a training programme at Gandhi Nagar High School in Kadapa on Sunday
RDO Madhusudan speaking at a training programme at Gandhi Nagar High School in Kadapa on Sunday

Kadapa: District Returning Officer and RDO Madhusudan advised presiding officers and assistant presiding officers to diligently fulfil their duties during upcoming elections at all polling centres.

Speaking on the second day of training at Gandhi Nagar High School here on Sunday, RDO emphasised the importance of maintaining peaceful, free and transparent atmosphere during election process. He urged the officers to perform their assigned tasks efficiently.

The training session included demonstrations of ballot boxes, EVMs, and VVPATs. Master trainers provided a PowerPoint presentation to guide the officers in effectively managing the election process.

