Ready to contest on behalf of TDP-JSP alliance: Raghu Rama

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP rebel MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju has made it clear that he is ready to contest the 2024 elections on behalf of the TDP-Jana Sena alliance. For the first time after four years, he arrived at Rajahmundry Airport from New Delhi on Saturday and went to Bhimavaram in a huge procession from here. Hundreds of fans and supporters welcomed him at Rajahmundry Airport.

Fans showered flowers on Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. They felicitated him with huge garlands. Raghu Rama got emotional on the occasion. Later, he said that he was very happy to come to Bhimavaram again.

The Narsapuram MP fell out with the YSRCP within six months after winning as MP. He could not even come to his constituency for four years. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, he was supposed to participate in the function (Alluri statue unveiling) which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bhimavaram as a local MP, but he could not attend due to differences with the YSRCP.

He said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, party national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan helped him come here after four years. He sarcastically commented that he is also thankful to Chief M Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as he was instrumental in transforming him and helping him become more popular among the people.

When he decided to come to Andhra Pradesh, Raju said he has approached the High Court anticipating that the police would arrest him in pending cases. The way for his visit was paved when the High Court giving directions in his favour and instructing the police to provide him adequate security.

He said that even when his paternal grandmother died, he could not come and that had hurt him a lot. He said that although he knew that the YSRCP would be in power for five years, within four months of winning as an MP, he did not like their behaviour and left the party.

He said that he was against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as the latter had changed his stand on capital Amarvati after coming to power. Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju said that he did follow opportunistic politics, but stood on the side of truth and fought directly against the ruling party.

He thanked the fans, leaders of various parties and activists for supporting him during the last four years.

He said that there was a possibility of the Supreme Court taking up hearing on the petition filed by him on the lapses of the State government after January 25.