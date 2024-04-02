Rebel leaders in TDP yet to be pacified

Srikakulam: Interesting political developments are taking place in the TDP in Srikakulam and Pathapatnam Assembly constituencies in the district. In the wake of selection of new candidates in these two seats by the TDP high command, party in-charges have been openly expressing their displeasure over party’s decision.

In Srikakulam, party ticket aspirant and constituency in-charge Gunda Lakshmidevi staged protests over selection of Gunda Sankar Rao as candidate. Followers of Lakshmidevi are still rising their voice terming selection of Gondu Sankar as ‘incorrect’ and are openly declaring that they will not cooperate with the party official candidate. The party high command has started negotiations with Lakshmidevi and her followers to pacify them.

In Pathapatnam Assembly constituency, TDP ticket is allotted to Mamidi Govinda Rao prompting party former MLA and constituency in-charge Kalamata Venkata Ramana to oppose the decision. He went a step ahead and declared that he would contest as independent with support of his followers and well-wishers. Here also party high command started discussions with Venkata Ramana to placate him but has not yet succeeded.

On the other hand, YSRCP candidate Reddy Shanthi and her followers are closely observing the developments in the TDP and they are also reportedly trying to provoke Kalamata Venkata Ramana to contest as independent to split TDP vote bank benefit. Sensing the trouble, TDP high command is putting in its all efforts to convince Venkata Ramana and his followers to fall in party line.