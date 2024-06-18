Recital of Annamayya Keerthanas enthrals audience

Ongole: The 28th annual Brahmotsavam of the Srigiri Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Ongole, which belongs to Courtallam Srisidddheswari Peetham, is being performed with religious fervour.

On Monday, priest Parankusam Seetharamanjaneyulu team performed the pujas at Yogasala, besides Homams, and the Visesha Snapana Tirumanjanam as per the relics. Later, they performed Sahasra Namarchana to the presiding deity.

The devotees were mesmeriaed by the voice of VVS Vinod Kumar, the singer of the temple, who recited the Annamayya Keerthanas, on the occasion of Unjal Seva. The Brahma Kadigina Padamu, Veedhula Veedhula Vibhudu, Tiruveedula merase Devudu, Emani Pogadudu, and other songs penned by Annamayya enthralled the audience. The temple trust board chairperson Aluru Jhansi Rani, trustees Aluru Jwala Ramarao, CV Ramakrishna Rao, Aluru Venkateswara Rao, Aluru Lakshmi Kumari, Aluru Jai Sankar felicitated Vinod Kumar, as the priests distributed the Teerthaprasadam to the devotees.