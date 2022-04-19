Record 5.3L devotees have darshan in a week

Tirumala: A record number of 5,29,926 devotees had darshan of Lord Venakteswara at Tirumala while the cash offerings in the Hundi stood at Rs 32.49 crore in a week (April 11-17). In other words, TTD was able to provide

darshan on an average 75,000 daily which is highest in the recent times. The TTD after a sudden surge of devotees resulting in a melee leaving many pilgrims hurt, allowing pilgrims directly to Tirumala, without tokens, for darshan from April 12. TTD in order to cope with the heavy rush in the summer months rolled out facilities including darshan, laddu prasadam and distribution of food in a big way.

Speaking to media here on Monday, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy said 24.36 lakh laddus were sold to devotees and 1.05 lakh availed the free food being provided in Annaprasadam complex and also in select places for devotees in Tirumala including Rambhagicha bus stand, CRO, ANC besides MTVAC and PAC-2, Vaikunta Complex-2 canteen by deploying additional cooking staff. He said the TTD staff at Tirumala who were relocated to other wings during Covid when the pilgrim rush was minimum, were brought back to temple duties with near normalcy restored to serve the increased number of devotees. Keeping in view of devotees rush last week VIP break darshan was also cancelled for four days and the break darshan resumed only on Monday, he said claiming that all devotees are being provided a hassle-free Srivari darshan without jostling inside the temple. It is taking 7-8 hours for Srivari darshan for all categories of devotees waiting in Vaikuntam queue complex, he said the required food items including Anna Prasadam, milk and snacks are provided to the devotees waiting in the queue complex for darshan.

"The devotees should come to Tirumala without any apprehension as TTD made the required additional arrangements for meeting the challenge of summer rush which was much more this time as more devotees daily arriving after relaxation of Covid restrictions following the steep fall in cases,'' he said. On the other facilities for pilgrims, he said RO water is made available at all locations and compartments are cleaned frequently and additional arrangements are in place to keep areas where the pilgrim movement is heavy. Kalyana Kattas (tonsure centres) working on 24x7 basis with 1,200 barbers as against 400 during Covid season. Additional staff 100 deployed at luggage centre, cell phone deposit counters to avoid delay and also 1,700 Srivari sevaks also engaged at various points including inside the temple and queue complex to regulate pilgrim movements and also guide them.