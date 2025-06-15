Live
Red Cross honours Sri City for outstanding blood donation initiative
Sri City has been recognised by Indian Red Cross Society, AP State Branch with a certificate of appreciation on World Blood Donors Day-2025
Sri City: Sri City has been recognised by Indian Red Cross Society, AP State Branch with a certificate of appreciation on World Blood Donors Day-2025, for its commendable contribution in organising one of the highest blood donation camps in the state.
In a ceremony held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Guntur, the award was presented by Minister for Health, Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday, Senior Manager in Sri City Foundation Surendra Kumar received the award on behalf of Sri City, accompanied by representatives from Isu-zu Motors India and Axxelent Pharma Science, who also supported the noble cause.
Sri City stood Second in the category of ‘Highest Blood Units Collect-ed in a Single Camp’ for the year 2023–24, reflecting its sustained commitment to social responsibility and public health.
Commenting on the recognition, Director (CSR) of Sri City Nireesha Sannareddy said that this recognition by the Red Cross reaffirms their belief that industrial development must walk hand-in-hand with social commitment.