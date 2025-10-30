Red Cross Society Tirupati branch stands 1st in CPR activity

Tirupati: Indian Red Cross Society Tirupati district branch conducted 17 CPR awareness programmes in a week and trained 6,550 persons. It stood first in the State in conducting CPR activity.

On this occasion, a delegation from Indian Red Cross Society, Tirupati District Branch, led by District Chairman Dr Daggumati Sreehari Rao, called on District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Wednesday. They formally collected the official proceedings of the recently concluded district elections from the Collector.

The team included Vice-Chairman MG Mayur, Treasurer Subba Rao, District Secretary Dr Pratheeth, Managing Committee Member M Srinivas, and Life Member Dr Yugandhar. The District Collector congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and extended his best wishes for their forthcoming tenure. He also shared valuable suggestions and guidance for strengthening the humanitarian and welfare initiatives of the Red Cross in the district.

Assuring the Society of his full support, the Collector underlined the importance of coordinated efforts in disaster response, health awareness, and community welfare programmes.