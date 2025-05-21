  • Menu
Red sandalwood seized near Gollapalli

Tirupati: In a significant operation led by Bhakarapet Forest Range Officer N. Venkatramana under the directives of Tirupati DFO P. Vivek, forest officials seized 8 red sandalwood logs weighing 145 kg near O.S. Gollapalli on Tuesday.

Based on reliable intelligence, the team intercepted a suspicious car and two-wheeler suspected of transporting the logs to Tamil Nadu. The smugglers abandoned the vehicles near a roadside temple and fled under cover of darkness. A search is underway to apprehend the absconding individuals.

The seized items are estimated to be worth around Rs.8 lakhs.

