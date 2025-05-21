Live
Red sandalwood seized near Gollapalli
To ease from the burden of labour and reduce the financial cost associated with the employing workers, the municipal administration first of its kind in the state has adopted highly sophisticated technology called All Powered Robotic Sorting System
Tirupati: In a significant operation led by Bhakarapet Forest Range Officer N. Venkatramana under the directives of Tirupati DFO P. Vivek, forest officials seized 8 red sandalwood logs weighing 145 kg near O.S. Gollapalli on Tuesday.
Based on reliable intelligence, the team intercepted a suspicious car and two-wheeler suspected of transporting the logs to Tamil Nadu. The smugglers abandoned the vehicles near a roadside temple and fled under cover of darkness. A search is underway to apprehend the absconding individuals.
The seized items are estimated to be worth around Rs.8 lakhs.
