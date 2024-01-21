Reddy & Muslim leaders’ strength at test

Nandyal: Nandyal constituency is in fact a famous constituency in the state, which even gave a Prime Minister to the country. Now, such a constituency is going to be the battle ground for 2024 general Assembly election, where the Reddy and Minority (Muslim) leaders would test their strengths. More particularly, the keen fight is likely between Shilpa and NMD Farooq.

Those in the race from Shilpa family is Shilpa Mohan Reddy or his son Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy on behalf of YSRCP and NMD Farooq from Telugu Desam Party. The YSRCP is not yet declared its candidates list, but speculations are rife that the ticket may be given to the sitting MLA, Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy.

But there seems to be internal dispute between Shilpa Mohan Reddy and his son Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Political sources say that Shilpa Mohan Reddy wants to contest this time and even party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also said to be in favour of Mohan Reddy. But politics is always a dynamic situation. No one knows when and what would happen. There are also rumours that Mohan Reddy is keen to contest as TDP candidate.

Shilpa Mohan Reddy has reportedly met NMD Farooq and asked him to contest for MP seat and give him the MLA seat. Also, it was said Mohan Reddy assured him that he will bear all the expenses. It was also said that Mohan Reddy had met TDP State president Atcham Naidu very recently and disclosed his interest to join the party.

With this news going viral, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Mohan Reddy to meet him in Velagapudi and Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Jagan within two days.

YSRCP opined that Shilpa Mohan Reddy can give a tough fight to NMD Farooq of TDP, who has a good grip over the constituency. Analysing the strength of NMD Farooq, the YSRCP feels that Mohan Reddy would be a better choice.

But Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy’s supporters argue that he had developed the constituency a lot and is allegation-free leader. He also has enormous cadre strength and hence deserves another chance.

Two more people, Urdu Academy chairman Dr SMD Nauman and MLC Issac Basha are also in the race. They feel that since TDP is fielding a Muslim candidate, YSRCP should also go for a candidate of the same community.

As far as TDP is concerned, it is being said that though incumbent MLA Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy had put in lot of efforts to develop the constituency whether in power or not, the split in the families of Brahmananda Reddy and Bhuma Akhila Priya had made the TDP to opt for NMD Farooq.

Akhila Priya wanted Nandyal ticket for her brother, Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy. Amidst this scenario, AV Subba Reddy, former chairman for AP Minor Irrigation Corporation (APMIC), also threw his hat into the ring.

AV Subba Reddy and Bhuma Akhila Priya are bitter rivals. If ticket is given to Subba Reddy, then the party will definitely lose the election. Hence after careful analysis, the TDP decided to field NMD Farooq as its candidate.

Another interesting speculation of political circles is that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself may contest from Nandyal along with Kuppam. Though such chances appear to be remote, political circles say that TDP considers Nandyal as a prestigious constituency and moreover Naidu was ‘illegally’ arrested in Nandyal and was sent to jail.

Nandyal constituency has largest number of Muslim voters, apart from Balija and other castes. These communities matter most in the victory any candidate.