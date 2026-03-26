Regional-level workshop held on CEA Regulations

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on Central Electricity Authority (CEA) regulations and technical standards, a regional workshop was organised by the Ministry of Power in collaboration with NTPC Ltd in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The workshop saw participation of around 100 senior officials, experts and delegates from state power utilities as well as private sector power utilities including NTPC, APEPDCL, POWER GRID, TGGENCO and other stakeholders.

Praveen Gupta, member (Thermal), member (E&C), CEA and Ex-officio Additional Secretary to GoI through video conference and Asit Singh, member Secretary, SRPC took part as special guests.

Bidya Nand Jha ED (COS), SK Sinha, CEO (NTECL), Vallur, CK Samanta, HoP, Ramagundam and Telangana, S Madu, HoP, NTPC Kudgi, Vanaja Tsunduru, Director (Projects), APEPDCL LKS Rathore, Chief Engineer (Regulatory Affairs), CEA, A Jena, HoP, NTPC Simhadri and PR Jena, GM(Commercial) were present.

Ghanshyam Prasad, chairperson, CEA and ex-officio secretary to GoI urged the participants to avail the opportunity and enhance their know-how about CEA regulations as the objective is to ensure safety, reliability and efficiency in the Indian grid.

Asit Singh, Member Secretary, SRPC informed the roles of CEA regulations in project implementation as well as in smooth grid operation of the power sector. Bidya Nand Jha, ED (COS), NTPC, stressed the need of the CEA regulations in the present scenario of the grid right from Generation to distribution level.

LKS Rathore, chief engineer (Regulatory Affairs), CEA highlighted the need for proactive implementation of CEA standards for ensuring grid safety, reliability and renewable integration through a presentation on 'Introduction to CEA regulations.'

Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply Regulations, 2023, Installation and Operation of Meters Regulations 2006 and Statistics Standards 2007, technical standards for grid connectivity 2007, grid standards 2010, and connectivity of distributed generation resources, 2013, best practices in thermal power plants and floating solar (NTPC Simhadri) and Cybersecurity in power sector Guidelines form part of the sessions covered.