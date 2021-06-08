Guntur: GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha on Tuesday said that that births and deaths should be registered within 21days.

In a statement, she informed that births and deaths should be registered in the concerned ward sanitary inspector's office or deputy registrar, births and deaths office in the city. She made it clear that applications with regard to births and deaths took place before November 30, 2016 should be submitted in the concerned ward secretariats.

She added that for death and birth occurred after November 30,2016, they may contact Guntur Municipal Corporation citizen chapter. For changes and name enrolment and registrations for birth and death took place after November 30,2016, they may contact citizen chapter in the GMC office.

For the certificates of births and deaths occured after May 1, 2016, people can approached at GGH and Government Fever Hospital in Guntur city, and also for name enrolment and for changes, contact in the hospitals.

For more information about birth and death certificates, registrar, births and deaths Dr Venkata Ramana can be contacted on cell No 9849908398,deputy statistical officer MV Prasada Rao, Cell No9849908398.