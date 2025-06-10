Regular yoga promotes healthy living

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, SN Padu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and others flagged off a yoga rally from the Collectorate to the Mini Stadium here on Monday, as part of the ongoing Yogandhra-2025 campaign.

Speaking at the event, collector Ansariya explained that extensive yoga programmes are being conducted district-wide to encourage participation from all communities in the Yogandhra campaign. She noted that International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st, and this year’s event in Visakhapatnam will see the participation of the Prime Minister alongside approximately 5 lakh people. She emphasised that regular yoga practice promotes healthy living with renewed energy and recommended incorporating yoga and meditation into daily routines.

MLA Janardhana Rao highlighted the campaign’s role in showcasing yoga’s excellence through daily awareness programmes throughout the district. He stressed the importance of making the upcoming International Yoga Day celebration on June 21st successful.

MLA Vijay Kumar noted that yoga benefits both physical and mental health.

Dr Balaji mentioned that yoga programmes are being organised extensively from tourist destinations to village levels under district administration guidance.

Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna explained that as part of the Healthy Andhra Pradesh initiative, yoga rallies are being conducted at every village secretariat, mandal, and district headquarters level.

Several district-level officials, department heads, public representatives, yoga practitioners, and members of the public joined together in the rally.